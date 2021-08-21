A Racist Christian Socialist Wrote the Pledge of Allegiance to Promote Nationalism

Some school rituals die hard. I can see myself straightening up like a yardstick and swallowing my gum if someone calls me out in a harsh enough tone. In unfamiliar circumstances, I instinctively want to apologize and/or raise my hand to ask permission to speak. Going to the bathroom? Yeah, only during lunch.

And despite not having recited it in 20+ years, I still remember the pledge of allegiance word for word. And I bet many other people can too. But not many know who wrote it.