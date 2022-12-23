Let's Get Loosey-Moosey! A Viral TikTok Video Has People Wondering Why Moose Shed Their Antlers

Witnessing the rare miracles of Mother Nature can easily make us realize that our present Earth is perhaps just as fantastical as Middle-earth. Whether it be the oddity that is thundersnow, the birth of a kindle of kittens, the aurora borealis, or even a double rainbow, nature is pretty darn cool.

A December 2022 TikTok video has steered the internet's attention toward another bizarre occurrence, specifically in the animal kingdom. In the awe-inspiring video taken on a doorbell camera, a giant moose can be seen approaching a snowy lawn.