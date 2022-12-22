Buccal Fat Removal Is Dividing TikTok into Pro and Anti-Cheeks — Plastic Surgeon Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)

Buccal fat is basically a small sac of fat in the deepest layer of one’s cheeks. Typically, when people undergo the procedure to remove the buccal fat (or a portion of it), it’s just a quick 30-minute procedure with little to no side effects.

"If you suck in your cheeks, you can see how that sharpens a jawline and enhances the cheekbones," Dr. Caughlin explained. "It’s all about peaks and valleys ... so if you make the buccal space a little bit more of a valley, it makes the jawline, as well as the cheekbones, pop that much more."