Why Do People Hate 'The Last of Us' Star Bella Ramsey? We Love Them!

Bella Ramsey is the star of the HBO television series based on the video game, The Last of Us, and the talented actor has been the target of evil trolls on social media as of late. The series shares the same name as the video game it was adapted from, and the show premiered in 2023. It quickly became a hit for HBO, partly due to the stellar performances of Bella and co-star Pedro Pascal.

Bella plays Ellie on the show, and despite the series being one of HBO's biggest hits, according to The Hollywood Reporter, fans targeted the show's number one star. So, why do so many fans hate Bella Ramsey?

Why do people hate Bella Ramsey?

Bella, who came out as nonbinary, received so much hate from fans of The Last of Us gamers that they deleted their social media accounts due to the online bullying. The mostly male gamers who targeted Bella were upset that they did not look enough like Ellie in the video game.

According to Slate, Ellie has lighter hair and different eyes than Bella in the game, along with having a different bone structure (eye roll). This slight difference must have caused the fans to lose their minds, because some of the comments written on social media were vicious. And stupid. Bella was repeatedly called "ugly" and a "woke clown."

Bella spoke out about the online hate.

Bella deleted their social media and said that most of the hate came from fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), per The Mirror US. "I always knew that I'd deactivate social media one day," they said. "And [I] never even really wanted to have social media in the first place. If I just avoid Twitter and Reddit, which now I'm doing, then everything's totally fine." The talented actor also deleted their Instagram page.

"I got quite fixated on the way that Ellie looks in the game," they also noted. "And I didn't look like that. My body type isn't that. It was a challenge for me to let myself off the hook for not looking computer-generated."

propaganda i'm not falling for;

bella ramsey being considered ugly pic.twitter.com/DSsERQOedp — mila ! (@dayasrussell) May 21, 2025

During an interview with Variety, the British actor, who also starred as Lady Lyanna Mormont on The Game of Thrones, said they were unprepared for the attention they received after coming out. “Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn’t, because I didn’t want it to become a headline and a big thing,” they said. “And obviously it was going to, and I didn’t really understand that at the time. And I wasn’t really prepared for that."