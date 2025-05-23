Where Was Netflix's Deliciously Dark Comedy 'Sirens' Filmed? The production team used CGI to tweak the setting, but filming took place at an actual location that you can visit. By Ivy Griffith Published May 23 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Dark comedy is one of those genres that can either go really right, or it can go really wrong. Whenever Netflix makes a foray into the genre, it tends to do well. Sirens is a perfect example of how the company has managed to harness the genre, providing a witty and engaging series that also offers shocking and disturbing moments that make you think, gasp, or cringe.

The series, starring Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, Meghann Fahy, and Julianne Moore, delves into the opulent and glamorous lives of several women who are unearthing the power behind the wealth on a luxurious island with some dark secrets. Here's we know about where the series was filmed.

Where was 'Sirens' filmed?

Sirens offers a breathtaking backdrop amid an opulent lifestyle. With houses over looking a breathtaking ocean vista, one might almost think it's set in a Real Housewives-type location. But where was the series filmed?

According to Elle, the series has been filmed around New York. Specifically, the Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, located on the Lloyd Harbour peninsula in Long Island. In the Preserve there are a number of buildings that were used for filming locations, according to the outlet, including the Henry Lloyd Manor House.

Cosmopolitan reports that Netflix producers used CGI to turn the sprawling preserve properties into an even more sprawling estate for the Kells. So while you can visit the Preserve, don't expect it to be a 1:1 exact representation of what you see on the show.

Kevin Bacon has thoughts on the surprising role he took on as the divisive Peter.

While the location and subject of the show may both be surprising and delightful, there's another aspect of the series that is a bit of a surprise: the involvement of Kevin Bacon. The actor, known for films like Footloose and A Few Good Men, has only begun making the shift to television over the past decade or so. This makes his presence in the Netflix series both a surprise and a gift for long-time Kevin fans.

He sat down with Netflix to discuss his very divisive character, Peter Kell. He seems friendly on the surface, but once you dive into the mind of Peter, the billionaire's actions become all the more ominous and alarming. Kevin explained to Netflix that when he started filming, he wasn't quite sure where the character was going with his story, "so I had to go on faith that he was going to have an interesting character arc."

When asked what it was like to play the billionaire playboy, Kevin explained that he's played rich guys and villains before, adding, "The nuance is his charm. And I tried to tap into something that was ... Even though I’m clearly not a boy, it was something sort of boyish about him, you know what I mean?" He was then asked what it was like to play someone that people might interpret as the bad guy, and Kevin responded, "A couple of times I played actual monsters, but I think of them as human beings."