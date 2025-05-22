‘Secrets We Keep’ Is another Highly Praised Entry in Netflix's Arsenal of Scandinavian Thrillers The city dates back to 1167. By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 22 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

If you've been tuning into Netflix's Secrets We Keep, you may wonder where the show was filmed. Although the Danish series is pretty clear that it's set in Denmark's Capital of Copenhagen, there are numerous examples of movies and TV shows that take place in one geographic location but are shot somewhere else entirely. Take the 2002 film Phone Booth for instance, which was shot in Los Angeles despite taking place in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Where was 'Secrets We Keep' filmed?

Not only does the show entirely take place in Copenhagen, but it's shot there as well. Each entry of the thriller miniseries takes place in the city that traces its origins back to 1167. The show is centered on the sudden disappearance of a Filipino au pair named Ruby.

The woman was employed in an affluent neighborhood just north of Denmark's capital, and it becomes readily apparent that authorities aren't all that enthusiastic about searching for her. That's when one resident of this wealthy community teams up with her own au pair, Angel, to try and find out what happened to Ruby.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Secrets We Keep follows Angel and Cecilie's leg work and their interactions with Detective Aicha to aid in her investigation. The show takes a turn when Cecilie begins to realize that somehow, her own family may have something to do with Ruby's fate.

Article continues below advertisement

The majority of the show was filmed in the North Coast region of Copenhagen, with primary filming beginning in March of 2024. According to the show's director, Per Fly, the North Coast provided the perfect backdrop for the show's narrative. Judging from his exuberance aimed toward the region, it seems the area was integral to its plot.

As quoted by Moviedelic, Fly said that he was "immediately drawn to the universe of the series." He continued to say that "The North Coast's attractive and aesthetic world provides a beautiful backdrop for a story about social class. Beneath the polished surface, secrets and conflicts are simmering."

Article continues below advertisement

Highest kudos to the Danish series 'Secrets We Keep' on @netflix ... I stayed up all night and through the morning watching it and will return ... Super sensitive, interesting, and nuanced; you know, I miss this kind of attention to lives I once felt were carefully tended until… pic.twitter.com/WULgClBeBC — Elan Durham (@europabridge1) May 17, 2025 Source: X | @europabridge1

However, he said that this beauty contained a nuance that perfectly correlated with the unraveling of the show's story line. Because beneath such a stunning veneer, there were dark discoveries that are ultimately exhumed by Cecilie, Angel, and Detective Aicha. "I was curious to explore what happens when the facade begins to crack and the human truths emerge," Fly said to Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

Two mansions in particular were featured in the show, including the Gotfred Tvedes mansion, which is officially part of the Ordrupgaard Museum. This home is filled with period furniture and fixtures that date back to 1918. A part of this location was utilized as Cecilie's home.

Netflix’s #SecretsWeKeep is a Danish crime drama series, delves into the mysterious disappearance of Ruby Tan, a Filipino au pair, in an affluent Copenhagen suburb. It features Filipino characters, Tagalog, highlighting challenges faced by Filipino au pair community in Denmark. pic.twitter.com/gdI1gFvgxA — 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝟮𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗧 (@Add2Cart69) May 18, 2025 Source: X | @Add2Cart69

Article continues below advertisement

And then there was the Hvidøre House, where a variety of both interior and exterior scenes were filmed for the show. The location actually carries a ton of historical significance, as it was the home of Maria Feodorovna of Russia, daughter of King Christian IX. She was exiled from her home country in 1917 after the Russian Revolution.

It seems that the show's production crew also kept a bunch of the locations within the same area as well. That's because several other buildings in the area were also rented out near these mansions, like the Amaliegade Street mansion located in the heart of Copenhagen.