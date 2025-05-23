Where Is Medical Drama Series ‘Transplant’ Filmed? Find Details About the Show ‘Transplant’ centers on Syrian doctor Bashir “Bash” Hamed, who ventures to Canada following his country’s Civil War. By Danielle Jennings Updated May 23 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: NBC

In the world of television, there have been countless shows that are based in one location (whether it be fictional or real) but filmed somewhere else entirely. But does popular Canadian medical drama Transplant follow suit, or is it hometown-based? Find out what happens behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Transplant centers on Syrian doctor Bashir “Bash” Hamed, who ventures to Canada following his country’s civil war and rebuilds his career as a medical resident at a local Toronto hospital.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Where is ‘Transplant’ filmed?

The medical drama series is primarily filmed in Montreal, Canada, with additional location shooting in Toronto for certain establishing shots and specific scenes that require a Toronto geographic marker, according to Playback. Despite the series being acquired by NBC in May 2020 while still being broadcast on Canada’s CTV, the filming locations for the series did not change.

Why did ‘Transplant’ end after Season 4?

In September 2023, it was announced that the series’s next season would be its last and conclude the story arcs of the show’s characters. Joseph Kay, Transplant writer, creator, and executive producer, explained the reasoning behind his decision.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’d always intended a four-season window into Bashir’s life as he completes his medical residency for a second time, sets down roots in Canada, and learns to shed some of his past, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to tell his complete story,” he said in a statement shared with CTV at the time. “This series is a labour of love for the great many of us who make it, and we’re excited for people to keep finding it for years to come.”

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

What did the cast say about the show ending?

In a May 2025 interview with Screen Rant, series star Hamza Haq shared his feelings about reliving the final season for a second time.

“I feel like I'm more grateful for the fact that I've had a different reaction watching it a little bit of time later,” he told the outlet. “Because while we're doing press for it and we're in the throes of filming it, it's still rather fresh and everything, so to have it settle and then be away from it, and you kind of forget how long it's been …You're just like, ‘Oh my God, I forgot how much I missed this. This is beautiful. It's lovely.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

“Even though it hasn't been a substantial amount of time, we finished filming in October 2023,” Hamza continued. “Selfishly for me, I get an opportunity to sit back and watch it as an audience member, and it's a really good show.”