FYI There Are Several Reasons Why Someone Might Wear Their Sunglasses at a Funeral In addition to blocking the sun, they have a few good uses. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 21 2024, 1:01 p.m. ET

Black clothes, bouquets of flowers, and sunglasses — all things you would be quick to spot at a funeral service in Western culture. Of course, black clothes have a history of signifying mourning, and flowers can be sweet gifts to honor the deceased or bring some joy to their loved ones. But what about the latter?

It's not uncommon to see funeral guests sporting shades, from paparazzi'd celebrity services to ones in our everyday lives and on TV. In fact, it's so normal that some folks even wear them indoors. So, why do people wear sunglasses at funerals? There are a few good reasons.

Source: unsplash

Why do people wear sunglasses at funerals?

First, let's get the obvious out of the way. If a loved one is being laid to rest in a cemetery as opposed to being cremated, then the funeral service will likely take place outside. Of course, if it's a bright, sunny day, then funeral attendees may need sunglasses or parasols to shield their eyes just as they would at the beach or walking to work.

However, even on cloudy, rainy days or during indoor services, it's not uncommon to see a mourner donning dark sunglasses, and there are a couple of reasons why.

While some look at funerals as a celebration of life, there's no denying that any funeral service will bring forth tears. After all, families and friends are saying goodbye to a departed loved one, and that can be a devastating experience for many. However, even though crying is expected and often welcomed at funerals, guests may still want to hide their tears.

Why to celebrities wear sunglasses to funerals ? — shona donaldson (@shonadon) November 20, 2024

Showing emotions can be vulnerable, and not everyone is comfortable with their feelings being on display. And in the case of celebrities, many of them wear sunglasses to funerals to avoid being photographed crying by paparazzi.

Another good reason why someone might wear dark shades at a funeral is to avoid having to make eye contact with people. This, of course, goes along with all of the intense emotions often felt at a funeral. If you're feeling sad and emotional, you may not want to accidentally invite someone to start a conversation with you by making eye contact — after all, some people just want to be left alone while they grieve.

i get wearing them for privacy reasons but luxury sunglasses at a funeral is not it for me personally — kayla ☭ ⚢ (@saphlore) November 20, 2024

The social expectation of making eye contact can also be exhausting, especially when you're already feeling sad or angry, so sunglasses can help those at a funeral take a mental break.

On rare occasions, which occur mostly in dramatic movies or TV shows, a funeral attendee may also wear sunglasses to conceal their identity. Maybe they're a long-lost relative, a fellow member of a secret society, a mourning ex-boyfriend who doesn't want to be spotted, or any number of possibilities.