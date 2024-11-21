Home > FYI Whatever Happened to Vevo? The Company Went Through a Restructuring but Is Still Around "Vevo was like the certified blue check next to your name." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 21 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: X@Vevo

Music video network Vevo might feel like a relic of the past, but it’s still going strong, believe it or not! Back in the day, Vevo was the go-to platform for indulging in music videos and live performances, much like YouTube is now. According to Instagram user @annemichelleeee, "Whenever the music video had VEVO attached, I knew it was like the REAL music video." "Basically, it "was like the certified blue check next to your name," @tzpeezy313 on Instagram clarified.

Although the company announced in May 2018 that it would scale back certain services, Vevo is very much alive. Here’s what happened to Vevo and what the company is up to today.

What happened to Vevo?

Vevo announced in May 2018 that it would discontinue its consumer website and mobile apps. The company shared this news in a blog post, per Variety, stating: “We will phase out elements of our owned and operated platforms. Going forward, Vevo will remain focused on engaging the biggest audiences and pursuing growth opportunities.”

Today, Vevo focuses on distributing music videos through platforms like YouTube and other outlets. In a world where technology continues to evolve, sometimes it's smarter to join the competition rather than trying to beat it — think Exxon and Mobil, or Disney and Pixar. Despite this change in its approach, Vevo remains one of the world’s leading music video networks, according to the company’s official website.

Vevo still partners with artists and record labels to distribute music videos, boosting exposure and streams. The company aims to "maximize the commercial and promotional value of music videos." According to its website, Vevo has the largest network of music channels on YouTube, with over 900,000 videos from artists across various genres and stages of their careers.

Vevo also reports an impressive 25 billion views per month on its content, spread across multiple platforms, and 1.5 billion hours of content viewed monthly.

Where can you still watch Vevo content?

Although Vevo's content is primarily showcased on YouTube — which is beneficial given the platform's estimated 2 billion users — it can still be accessed through various channels and outlets. Here’s where you can still watch Vevo content: YouTube

Comcast

Fire TV

Freevee

Hisense/VIDAA

NowTV

Pluto TV

Rogers

The Roku Channel

Samsung TV Plus

Sky Q

Telstra TV

Vizio

Apple TV

Fetch

Foxtel

Google TV

Hulu Live

Plex

Whale TV

Roku

Samsung

Shaw

Sling Freestream

Virgin Media

Xumo

Somos Vevo is another branch of the comapny.

In addition to its wide array of content on YouTube, Vevo has honed in on popular Latin artists through its Somos Vevo branch, a network dedicated to high-quality videos featuring the world’s top Latin talent. The music spans genres from bachata to reggaeton.

So, while some people on social media have no idea what Vevo is and others believe it disappeared, the company simply went through a bit of restructuring to keep its name alive and continue operating.