Scuba Divers Have Good Reasons for Falling Backward Into the Water

Scuba divers don’t always dive in backward with the back roll entry, however. You may see divers taking using the “giant stride” method on larger boats and yachts specially outfitted for scuba diving, which have stable dive platforms. “Keep a hand on your regulator and mask as you prepare for a giant stride,” A-1 Scuba & Travel advises. “Check the water for any obstacles before stepping out into the water and be sure your step is large enough to avoid hitting the side of the boat with your tank.”