Why Ice Skaters Get Showered With Plushies, and Where They All Go After "It’s so fluffy!!!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 20 2026, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@calpullitv

It’s a fun tradition that’s been part of professional figure skating since the early 2000s, and it’s still going strong today. We’re talking about stuffed animals being thrown onto the ice at the end of a skater’s performance. From panda bears to Winnie the Pooh-themed stuffed animals, the variety is endless, and it often happens during big competitions like the Winter Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

But why is it that fans toss plushies onto the ice? Sure, they’re cute and cuddly, but it does seem a little odd considering figure skating is such a formal, dressy sport. Well, there’s actually a simple reason behind the plushies making their way onto the ice, and we’re divulging all the deets here.

Why do they throw stuffed animals in ice skating?

The answer is pretty simple. Fans throw plushies onto the ice during figure skating competitions as a safer, less messy way to admire the skaters. If you recall, flowers were once the staple item being thrown onto the ice, mostly in the ’90s, but they were too messy, as U.S. team figure skater Jason Brown explained to Today’s NBC Bay Area station in 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

They’re also a potential hazard, since flower stems are a little harder. With plushies being much softer and still a nice way to recognize the skaters, the switch made better sense. Brown even told the media outlet, even if the plushies hit you in the head, “it’s safe.” So, that’s why you see plushies of all sizes being tossed onto the ice, only to be scooped up later (and we’ll tell you what happens to them in a bit).

@calpullitv ⛸️ || Se viraliza video mostrando cómo, después de la presentación del patinador artístico Yuzuru Hanyu, los fanáticos lanzan peluches de Winnie Pooh al hielo, siguiendo una tradición que comenzó en 2015 durante el Campeonato Mundial de Shanghái. ♬ sonido original - CalpulliTV

Article continues below advertisement

But fans didn’t just collectively decide one day to start throwing plushies instead of roses. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, U.S. Figure Skating banned flowers in 2001, not only because they caused tons of debris but also because of safety concerns “related to the Sept. 11 attacks and subsequent anthrax scares.” Many organizations also adopted stricter guidelines for what can be thrown, and it seems fans caught on that flowers just weren’t it anymore.

The good news is that with plushies, fans can continue showing admiration for the figure skaters without wasting flowers or creating messes. The soft, cuddly toys are then gathered up by “sweepers” or “pixies,” as NBC Sports Philadelphia points out, and then they’re taken somewhere else. But don’t worry, they don’t get thrown away!

Article continues below advertisement

So then, what happens to all the plushies thrown at ice skaters?

Many of the stuffed animals tossed onto the ice at figure skating events, like the Olympics, are gathered up and donated to the Ronald McDonald House, a global nonprofit program that provides temporary housing for families with injured or sick kids undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

Article continues below advertisement