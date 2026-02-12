Here's Why Team Russia Is Banned From the Winter Olympics Almost 100 countries are represented at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 12 2026, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics are still underway in Italy, and fans are continuing to watch their favorite athletes compete worldwide. At least 100 countries are competing in the Games, but one country was notably absent from the Opening Ceremony — Russia.

Russia was banned from the 2026 Winter Games, and as the Olympics continue to dazzle the globe, folks are asking why Russia was banned.

Source: Mega

Why is Russia banned from the Olympics?

According to CBS 8 News, Russia, as well as Belarus, is banned from competing at the Olympics because of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ban is in effect throughout the entirety of 2026, but Russian athletes are still allowed to compete. Athletes who compete in individual sports are allowed to compete under strict conditions that were set by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC has a formula for "Individual Neutral Athletes," which was utilized at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Under the International Skating Union, a program was launched that allows Olympic qualification for up to 24 Russian athletes, as well as for 24 Belarusian competitors. However, because they are competing without a country, the athletes weren't included in the aren't Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony. Russia is known for often dominating in the sports of hockey and figure skating at the Winter Olympics. However, due to the ban, the hockey team will not be participating in the Winter Games.

Nonetheless, several sports are included for Russian and Belarusian athletes, such as alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, freestyle skiing, the Luge, short track speed skating, ski mountaineering, and speed skating. Belarus is an ally of Russia and supported the invasion of Ukraine, which is why that country was also banned.

With Russia banned from the Olympics, the amount of talent missing from this year’s tournament is WILD 😳 pic.twitter.com/O56s4nj5qw — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 7, 2026

In order to quailfy for the Olympics, athletes had to pass a two-step vetting process. Athletes who publicly supported the Ukraine invasion, or if they were affiliated with any military or state security agencies, were disqualified. The athletes also had to pass existing Olympic qualification standards and anti-doping rules.

According to the Independent, "Individual Neutral Athletes" are also called "AIN," and Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under the AIN teal flag rather than their respective countries' flag. Thirteen Russian athletes were selected to participate in the Olympic Games, as well as seven athletes from Belarus.

Can someone explain why Israel is still welcome at the Olympics, while Russia remains banned? pic.twitter.com/78EjVzjE69 — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddek) February 6, 2026

Five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor said that she agreed with the ban for team sports. "I agree with and support the IBSF's decision," said the bobsledding champ, per USA Today. "Sport should be used to promote peace and fair play, and we need to stand firm against those that don't support those values."