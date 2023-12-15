Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Exploring the Reasons Behind Why Volleyball Players Tape Their Fingers As it turns out, some volleyball players wear tape on their fingers during a game to offer support and provide more strength while playing. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 15 2023, Published 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, volleyball often doesn't get the recognition it deserves as an exhilarating sport. It consistently delivers intense action, with teams in constant motion, giving their all to compete for points. With impressive spikes, beautiful blocks, powerful serves, and excellent teamwork, it has everything that makes a sport competitive and exciting.

Now, while most attention is directed toward the game itself, certain spectators are drawn to the physical aesthetics of the players. In fact, there's a common inquiry: Why do volleyball players often tape their fingers? If you're among the curious bunch, continue scrolling for the answer!

Why do volleyball players tape their fingers?

For those curious, volleyball players tape their fingers for two primary reasons — to provide additional strength and support during gameplay and to protect their fingers from injuries. It helps reinforce the joints and ligaments, offering support and stability to the fingers, which can be crucial during intense and repetitive movements in the game.

Additionally, taping their fingers serves as a preventive measure against strains, sprains, and other potential injuries that may occur during the fast-paced and dynamic nature of volleyball matches.

Here's how to tape your fingers for volleyball!

If you're eager to become the next volleyball superstar, stick around because we've got a handy guide on the basics of finger taping for volleyball that'll set you on the right path. First, grab some athletic tape and a pair of scissors – while pre-wrap or adhesive bandages are optional, they can add a layer of comfort and protect your skin during the taping process.

If you opt for pre-wrap, wrap it around the finger(s) you plan to tape. As mentioned earlier, this helps protect the skin from potential irritation caused by direct contact with tape (that can really be quite painful!)

Now, begin taping at the base of the finger, aka the part closest to the hand. Wrap the tape around the wrist or hand a few times to anchor it securely. As you move up the finger, create a diagonal "X" pattern by wrapping the tape across the joint. This helps provide stability to the sides of the finger.

Ensure that the tape covers the joints adequately without restricting movement too much, as the goal is to offer joint support while maintaining flexibility. When you reach the top, wrap the tape around the finger a few times to secure it in place — but make sure it's not too tight, as you want to avoid cutting off circulation.

Once the taping is complete, move your fingers around to confirm that you still have sufficient flexibility. The tape should provide support without compromising your ability to grip or move your fingers comfortably. Now, if you're taping multiple fingers, repeat this process for each one.