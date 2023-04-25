Home > FYI Source: Getty Images Ever Wondered Why Your Zipper Says YKK? Well, We’ve Got the Answer! Zippers are undoubtedly one of the least recognized pieces of clothing, until they break. But why do zippers have "YKK" on them? Here's what we know. By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 25 2023, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Some brands have seemingly been around forever. Many forget that names like Kleenex or Vaseline are brands that provide tissue and petroleum jelly because the brand names are so recognizable. But there’s one brand name you’ve probably overlooked while reading this article.

The next time you pull up a pair of your favorite jeans, you will likely see the words “YKK” right on the fly. The name has been around for decades, though its origins are less known to those who haven’t been paying attention. So, why do zippers say YKK?

Source: Getty Images

Why do zippers say YKK? Inside the million-dollar zipper distribution business.

YKK zippers have been used by many designers and fashion houses when designing a pair of jeans. The creators of the jeans enjoy the brand’s ability to keep its zippers intact and have remained loyal to the company. Although YKK zippers are used by manufacturers worldwide, the company began in Tokyo, Japan. In 1934, Tadao Yoshida founded the zipper line and shortened it from Yoshida Kogyo Kabushikikaisha to YKK.

According to Marketplace, YKK owns “about half of the world’s zipper business” and has multiple zipper factories, including one in Macon, Ga. The outlet reports that YKK makes “about 5 million zippers a day” that get distributed to numerous companies. “They melt copper. Turn it to the wire. Make the zipper tape and tab, and teeth. Give the zipper a lock that works when the tab is up or down,” Marketplace wrote. “There are a dozen or so steps in the production process.”

Source: Getty Images

You’ve probably seen YKK on other clothing items, even if you don't wear jeans. Lee Smith, vice president of manufacturing operations at YKK, said the company makes zippers in 9,500 colors which include 20 different versions of black. The VP added that YKK also makes zippers for formal occasions.