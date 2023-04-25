Home > FYI Source: Getty Images When Will April ACT Scores Come Out? Students on the Edge of Their Seats Can Finally Exhale Students who took their ACT in April after much intense preparation have been wondering when their scores will come out. Here's what you need to know. By Melissa Willets Apr. 25 2023, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

If you or your college-bound student took the ACT in April, you're likely on the edge of your seat wondering when the scores will come out. Well, we have some good news!

Read on for details about exactly when April ACT scores come out and how to access your ACT results, as well as what to do if your scores are not exactly what you'd hoped for.

So, when will April ACT scores come out?

Students typically take the ACT in the spring of junior year of high school. The test was offered on April 15, 2023 — the date may vary year to year — with registration required by March 10. The next opportunity to take the ACT is typically in June.

In most cases, ACT scores come out ten days after testing, so that means as of April 25, April 2023 ACT scores should be available — although, some people get their scores earlier. So, how do you access the scores?

Here's how to access April ACT scores.

ACT scores are only available via your MyACT account. You cannot access scores any other way. Indeed, customer support cannot provide scores over the phone, or via fax, email, text, or chat.

Getting certain ACT scores can take longer due to test center delays or inaccurate information entered either at registration or during the test. If you haven't paid your registration fee, your test scores may also be delayed. In some cases, it can take up to eight weeks to get scores back, with the ACT providing the window of April 25 – June 9, 2023 to receive scores back.

Here's what to do if you aren't happy with your scores.

If you get your scores and aren't happy with them, the good news is you don't have to share your results with colleges unless you choose to. Plus, many colleges don't even require ACT scores for admission.

But if you are applying to a college with an ACT requirement, with a possible high score of 36 on each of the four sections other than the Writing — which is scored from 2 to 12 — if you are disappointed by your English, Math, Reading, or Science scores, or your composite score, you can take the test again.

