From Kitchens to Politics: The Mystery Behind Why "86" Means to Get Rid Of Sorry, folks, but no one really knows why "86" means get rid of. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 16 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET

In kitchens, everyday conversations, and even the charged arena of politics, certain numbers carry meanings far beyond their face value. One of the most intriguing? 86. To most, it's just a number — but to those in the know, it signals something more: An instruction, a warning, or a final decision.

From restaurants to political protests about "86ing" a presidency, this unassuming number has come to symbolize removal, rejection, and finality. But how did this seemingly random number come to mean what it does? Here's what you need to know.

Why does "86" mean get rid of?

Nobody loves a mystery, but here's the deal, folks — no one really knows why "86" means get rid of. There's no secret explanation, just a whole lot of guesses. But one thing's pretty clear: It works, especially in fast-paced places like restaurants, bars, and diners.

In kitchen slang, "86" is the go-to way to say something's gone. Out of chicken? 86 'em. No more fries? 86 it. The idea quickly went beyond food, and soon, "86" could mean ditch the customer, cancel the order, or scrap the plan entirely. Why "86" and not, say, "37"? Well, it's snappy! It rolls off the tongue, and it just sounds like action. And in a loud, chaotic kitchen, shouting "86!" is a lot faster (and cooler) than saying something like, "We're out of mozzarella sticks, Sharon."

For anyone who doesn't know: "86" is a slang for "getting rid of" something. I always heard around NYC that it came from the old Chumley's bar, which was located at 86 Bedford in the West Village. Chumley's was an old speakeasy and the lore was that the place had become so… — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) May 15, 2025

Plus, as with most slang, "86" stuck because people kept using it. Over time, the meaning hardened, and 86 became code for anything you need to cut loose or shut down. Eventually, "86" left the kitchen, walked into everyday speech, and even found its way into politics.

Eighty-six recently gained attention in United States politics.

In May 2025, the numbers "86" and "47" unexpectedly ignited political controversy after a cryptic Instagram post by former FBI Director James Comey. The photo featured seashells arranged to display "8647," which some people interpreted as a shocking coded message advocating for the removal of President Donald Trump.

For those wondering what it all means, let's decode it! As previously mentioned, "86" is well-known slang for "get rid of." But "47"? Well, that number refers to Trump being the 47th president of the United States. Thus, the number combination "8647" led to accusations that Comey's post was a veiled threat against the president.

He originally captioned the pic, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk," but deleted the post shortly after Republicans claimed the numbers could be interpreted as a coded call for violence. In a follow-up post, James said he believed the arrangement was "a political message" but denied any malicious intent.