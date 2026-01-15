Some Avid Drinkers Think Alani Tastes Different — Here's Why They Might Be Right Alani tastes just a little off these days. Is it just us? By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 15 2026, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

There's nothing quite like cracking open a can of your favorite energy drink. The sound of the can popping open, your taste buds already anticipating the flavor; it can be just the boost you need after a long day or to complement a favorite meal. What happens when you open that can and something tastes "off?"

This is exactly what Alani enthusiasts have been dealing with for nearly a year. Energy drink fans everywhere are asking, "Why does it taste different?!" And if you're one of them, don't worry; you're not losing your mind. In fact, Alani has undergone a major transformation that may affect its flavor forever. Here's what we know.

Why does Alani taste different these days?

If you search the topic on social media, you'll find ample examples of people questioning whether they're losing their minds, cracking open an Alani since about early 2025. The flavors, they claim, just aren't the same. But is there any truth to their complaints?

As it turns out, the complaint about the change in flavors is so widespread that many people have opted to ditch the brand altogether. Former Alani diehards feel betrayed and have turned to other energy drinks, like Red Bull.

But if you're looking for a direction to turn after feeling the burn of betrayal by Alani, we have one bit of advice: don't go to Celsius. And there's a very good reason we suggest that.

Did Celsius buy Alani?

While people are arguing over the potentially different flavors in Alani, Celsius has been working behind the scenes to change a number of things about the beloved energy drinks. The acquisition came in February 2025, when Celsius Holdings bought Alani Nu, according to this press release.

The goal, the release claims, was to make a multifaceted lifestyle brand with the addition of Alani Nu. But fans of the energy drink aren't so certain it was the right call.

On TikTok, fans have blasted Celsius for even minor changes, with one user claiming, "they can't do justice to Alani." Another fan wrote, "I can't even drink Alani anymore, it's like Celsius wanted to ruin the one thing they hadn't gotten their hands on yet in the energy drink world." Ultimately, it's unclear whether Celsius will keep their new decisions permanently, or possibly roll back to original flavors and recipes.