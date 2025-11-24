We Tried That: Liquid Death's New Sparkling Energy Drinks Death to Drowsy. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 24 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Liquid Death

Liquid Death has officially entered its caffeinated era. The canned water brand known for "murdering your thirst" has launched a brand new sparkling energy line with four flavors and 100mg of caffeine each.

Article continues below advertisement

Liquid Deagth collaborated with longevity specialist Dr. Darshan Shah on the better-for-you energy line that promises to bring “death to drowsy." So, how does it compare to other energy drinks such as Celsius or Red Bull? Keep reading to find out.

We Tried Liquid Death’s New Sparkling Energy Drinks

Available December 3 on Amazon, the new line promises an “unextreme” energy boost. Think the pep of a morning coffee, but with four bold flavors that align with the brand's edgy (but better for you) mission.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Liquid Death

The new sparkling energy flavors include: Murder Mystery : cherry, spice, vanilla

: cherry, spice, vanilla Scary Strawberry : strawberry with a hint of lime

: strawberry with a hint of lime Tropical Terror: pineapple and coconut

pineapple and coconut Orange Horror: orange with a hint of cream Again, with just 100mg of caffeine, it does a solid job of waking you up, without the jitters and increased heart rate of other brands.

Article continues below advertisement

However, when it comes to taste, the drinks are crisp, lightly sweet, and not aggressively carbonated. Our favorite flavor was a tie between Orange Horror and Tropical Terror. Orange Horror tastes like orange soda meets creamsicle, without being overly sweet, while Tropical Terror puts us in full vacation mode thanks to the pineapple-forward notes.

Scary Strawberry was the sweetest flavor in the bunch, so if you prefer your energy drinks to have more of a soda taste, this is the flavor for you. Murder Mystery is the brand's cherry flavor, and while we wouldn't compare it to cough syrup, we would only recommend it if you love cherry-flavored drinks.

Article continues below advertisement

Overall, Liquid Death’s Sparkling Energy drinks deliver exactly what they promise: bold flavors, fun branding, and a respectable caffeine bump without the crash. They definitely stand out from the typical lineup of energy drinks.

Where to buy Liquid Death Sparkling Energy drinks?