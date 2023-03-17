Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images The Real Reason Bono Can Always Be Seen Wearing Sunglasses By Chris Barilla Mar. 17 2023, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

It goes without saying at this point that U2 is one of the most influential groups in the history of rock music. The band has maintained relevancy for nearly half a century, and in that time has won more Grammy Awards than any other band in history, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the first year of their eligibility, and was ranked as one of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" by Rolling Stone.

Leading the group throughout all these years has been Bono, the enigmatic Irish singer and activist. One thing about Bono's appearance has consistently stood out over the years: his penchant for sunglasses. So, why does Bono seem to always wear sunglasses? Let's unpack the reasoning.

Why does Bono always wear sunglasses?

During a 2014 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Bono got candid about why he can always be seen in public wearing some form of shades. The singer said, "This is a good place to explain to people ... that I’ve had glaucoma for the last 20 years."

Bono went on to say, "You’re not going to get this out of your head now and you will be saying, 'Ah, poor old blind Bono.'" According to The Mayo Clinic, glaucoma is "a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve." The Mayo Clinic writes, "Glaucoma can occur at any age but is more common in older adults. It is one of the leading causes of blindness for people over the age of 60." One remedy for some of the effects of glaucoma is wearing tinted glasses, much like Bono has for years.

