Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones Is Often Crying, but Is There Any Reason? Chris's emotions have always been worn on his sleeve. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 27 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs are one game away from doing something that no team has ever done before. Following their 32-29 victory over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the team is headed to the Super Bowl where they will have a chance to win their third in a row.

Article continues below advertisement

While the team's success was exciting for their fans and upsetting for everyone who wants a different team to win one for a change, some people were distracted by Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was seen crying on the sidelines of the game. Here's what we know about why Chris is often putting his emotions on his sleeve.

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Chris Jones cry so much?

It seems like Chris's crying is just a part of how he gets ready for big games. Chris was seen crying on the sidelines during the national anthem before the game, but once the game has started, he's locked in and ready to disrupt. Chris has explained that he thinks about all the people and moments that led him to play on one of the best teams in the history of the sport.

Chris was also in tears at the end of the game, and could be seen embracing teammates as the clock ticked down and it became clear that he was about to play in his third straight Super Bowl with a chance to make history. Chris's impact on the game against Buffalo might not have shown up on the stat sheet, but he pressured Bills quarterback Josh Allen on key plays and also prevented several fourth-down conversions along with the rest of the defensive line.

Article continues below advertisement

Through the Chiefs' attempt to three-peat, Chris has been one of the key members of the defense, and his open emotion suggests that he knows exactly how rare it is to play on such an excellent team. "All we wanted was an opportunity to play for [a three-peat]. We're there," Chris said after the game. Those familiar with Chris and the Chiefs more generally know that when he's crying, it usually means good things for the team.

All the emotions for Chris Jones and the Chiefs 🫶 #BUFvsKC pic.twitter.com/s2HCJO1IbJ — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025 Source: Twitter/@NFL

Article continues below advertisement

The Chiefs are playing for history.

The Chiefs are set to play in their third straight Super Bowl and will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three years. If they win that game, they will become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three straight Super Bowls, cementing them as one of the great dynasties in the history of the NFL.