People Love to Boo NBA Star Draymond Green — Does He Deserve It? "I'm sick of it. It's ridiculous." By Lea Vatenmakher Updated May 13 2026, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Sports fans are known for being tribal, so it's unsurprising when a stadium full of people boos an opposing team. That said, the crowd booing a player on their own team is far less predictable.

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That's exactly what Draymond Green has been experiencing, as the Golden State Warriors' power forward has begun to get booed at every game — and even at events like The Roast of Kevin Hart. Now, the public wants to know why this player is so controversial.

Source: MEGA

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Why does Draymond Green get booed?

Despite being undeniably talented, Draymond is often seen as a liability for his team. He starts controversies, receives penalties, and degrades team morale, leading fans to believe his basketball abilities aren't worth all the antics. At this point, Draymond has such a tumultuous track record that many Golden State Warriors fans believe the team would be better off without him. So, they boo the player as a sign of protest to his maintained spot on the team.

Even if we put Draymond's on-court controversies aside, his public persona has been irritating fans as well. Many believe that the player comes off as unapologetic and arrogant, seemingly unbothered by the difficulties he causes his teammates to endure. Naturally, those who feel allegiance to the Golden State Warriors can't help but be insulted by someone giving the impression that they're unconcerned with the well-being of the beloved team.

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Source: MEGA

An example of Draymond's shenanigans is when he referred to the beloved Charles Barkley, saying, "I think the goal is just to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform." In fairness to Draymond, he did apologize and, per Yahoo!, clarified, "disrespect wasn't my intent." However, many fans found the apology to be lackluster, to say the least.

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Draymond believes he's being represented unfairly.

It's important to note that Draymond feels he's being characterized in an inaccurate manner by media outlets. In a candid moment, the player shared, "The agenda to continue to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I'm sick of it. It's ridiculous."

@bleacherreport Draymond gave a postgame statement after Game 2 loss. A fan was ejected for directing a racial slur at Green in the 4th quarter, Warriors security confirmed to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. (via anthonyVslater/X) #NBA #basketball #nbabasketball ♬ original sound - bleacherreport Source: TikTok / @bleacherreport

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Unfortunately for Draymond, the public doesn't seem to agree that the media is to blame for the player being seen as aggressive. One comment on the video pointed out, "Actions speak louder than words, Draymond." Another person wondered, "Who’s he trying to convince?" Another left the even-keeled comment of, "Look, there is a problem in society on that matter. But Draymond really is just an out-of-control player on the court that often crosses the line between clean and dirty plays."

Further disproving Draymond's point was people using the comments section of the video to rattle off the player's various antics. Those included putting someone in a headlock, knocking out a teammate, and getting into such a serious shouting match with a referee that the rest of Draymond's team needed to hold him back.

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