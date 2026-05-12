Here's Why Actor Regina Hall Was Not Roasted on Netflix's 'Roast of Kevin Hart' "She essentially got a free pass." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 12 2026, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The world is still getting its share of laughs after watching Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart. On Sunday, May 10, some of the best in comedy came out to give the 46-year-old a taste of his own medicine. Hosted by Shane Gillis, the event was filled with surprise appearances, brutal jokes, and a reminder that at any moment, the tables can turn.

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While social media users have had their share of comments for Shane and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for roasting Sheryl Underwood and bringing up her husband, many viewers noticed that not everyone had a chance to feel the heat. Viewers realized that actor and comedian Regina Hall left the event unscathed. So, of course, folks want answers.

Source: MEGA

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Why did no one roast Regina Hall?

The 55-year-old was not subject to any jokes for the night due to her being a last-minute addition. According to the Roastmaster General, Jeff Ross, there wasn't much to Regina not being roasted. “No, nothing was off limits,” Jeff told Variety in a May 2026 interview. “She came in like the day before, so people weren’t thinking about roasting her leading up to it.”

He went on to share that while Regina basically got a “free pass,” her coming in at the last minute to roast Kevin was “a pretty strategic move.” While there’s no telling if Regina was trying to be strategic — since she’s not one to duck anyone when it comes to comedy — she did take advantage of her opportunity to go in on Kevin. And the result was quite memorable.

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Regina Hall went in on Kevin Hart, and he loved every second of it.

Regina and Kevin have a long history. The pair, who often refer to each other as “work husband and work wife,” have worked together in multiple films. From the Think Like a Man franchise to About Last Night, the pair have worked on nine films together over the last two decades.

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So, when building a list of fellow comedians and celebrities to roast Kevin, it made sense for producers to tap the beauty for the opportunity. And of course, Regina rose to the occasion. Throughout her set, she made it a point to channel Kevin’s late mom before things turned left in hilarious fashion. She also made it a point to call his movies terrible, which had the audience erupting in laughter and Kevin with a huge grin on his face.

A round of applause for REGINA HALL #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/KXGOYnPQlk — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2026

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While viewers believed Regina did an amazing job, many folks mentioned that Regina appeared not to be in good spirits. Some X users shared that Regina did not laugh much at the roasts, and her body language suggested that she didn’t want to be there. “Was Regina Hall forced to be at the Kevin Hart roast? She hasn’t laughed once,” one X user shared.