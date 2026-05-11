Sheryl Underwood's Late Husband Was the Punch Line of a Few Jokes at the Kevin Hart Roast By Tatayana Yomary Published May 11 2026, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

All eyes were on Netflix, Sunday, May 10, as viewers tuned in for the Roast of Kevin Hart. The comedy special featured a slew of celebrities and comedians — from Tom Brady to Katt Williams — all to roast the 46-year-old into oblivion. And while it’s easy to poke fun at the comedian thanks to his height and previous scandals, others aimed at other attendees, including Tony Hinchcliffe and Shane Gillis.

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During Tony’s set, he took a moment to roast comedienne Sheryl Underwood. And while everyone knew it was all in good fun —joking about Black not cracking— some of the jokes, mainly about her husband, left viewers to wonder if there was any merit to what Tony was saying.

Source: MEGA

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Tony Hinchcliffe and Shane Gillis went hard at Sheryl Underwood.

As a comic, it’s easy to tell someone to have thick skin. But when the shoe is on the other foot, it can be hard to take jokes in stride. However, in Sheryl’s case, the jokes didn't faze her at all as she laughed with fellow A-listers.

“Sheryl’s husband killed himself,” comedian Shane Gillis said. “Apparently, Black does crack if it’s married to Sheryl and jumps off a f--ing roof.” He continued: “I do it from the balcony. I do it from the upper decks. F--k all these people down here.” Sheryl took Shane’s digs in stride, laughing along with the audience. And later in the night, Tony Hinchcliffe followed suit.

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Tony Hinchcliffe did not hold back at the Kevin Hart roast 😭



“Her (Sheryl Underwood) husband commited suicide 3 years into the marriage, I’ve been sitting next to her for 2 hours and I have to ask how did he last that long” pic.twitter.com/N1cz0TqgFE — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 11, 2026

“Her husband committed suicide three years into the marriage,” Tony said. “I’ve been sitting next to her for two hours, and I have to ask: how did he last that long?” he said as the audience, including Sheryl, laughed.

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Although Sheryl seemed to enjoy herself, viewers tuning in were not pleased with the jokes. Many shared that the dead husband jokes went too far.

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Sheryl Underwood’s husband’s cause of death was ruled a suicide.

According to Page Six, Sheryl’s late husband, Michael, decided to commit suicide in 1990. The outlet shares that the pair were married for three years before the incident occurred.

Naturally, it took some time for Sheryl to open up about it. And in a 2018 discussion on the daytime show The Talk, she spoke about the tragedy and the parallels to designer Kate Spade, who also took her own life.

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Source: MEGA

“I’m kinda emotional about this because, as you know, my husband killed himself,” she shared with her co-hosts. “You will never know. For people who think they know. You’ll never know if it’s clinical depression. You’ll never know if it’s financial stress.”