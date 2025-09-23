Regina Hall’s Relationship History Is a Mystery, and She Prefers It That Way! The 'Girls Trip' star has been romantically linked to Chadwick Boseman and Sanaa Lathan. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 23 2025, 5:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Regina Hall emerged as a force in Hollywood in the 1990s and early 2000s. After making her acting debut as an exotic dancer nicknamed "Candy," Regina continued proving she has the range, making us laugh in the Scary Movie franchise and Girls Trip while also pulling at our heartstrings in The Hate You Give and One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor.

Throughout her 20-plus-year entertainment career, Regina's ability to remain booked and busy is a testament to her acting chops. Based on how little we know about the private actor's personal life, it appears she prefers keeping it that way. However, some of Regina's past romances have followed her over the years. Here's everything to know about the starlet's relationship history.

Regina Hall's relationship history includes many rumored romances.

Regina has never claimed to have dated anyone in the industry. However, the Little star's exes, along with their family members, have told her business for her. One of her exes, rapper Sadat X, confirmed in 2017 that they dated before Regina's acting career took off. According to a 2017 interview with The Leschea Show, Sadat claimed they lived together for a time and implied that she was the one who got away, stating on the show he "probably should've married her."

Regina's Scary Movie co-star, Marlon Wayans, also discussed her dating history. According to Marlon's 2017 interview with People, he was the third Wayans brother to finally kiss her when they played each other's love interest in his film, Naked. The comedian shared that Regina had previously kissed one of his brothers professionally and quietly dated another. "She kissed my brother [Shawn]. She used to date Damon, and then, she kissed me," Marlon claimed.

Regina was also rumored to have dated rapper Common and the late Chadwick Boseman. However, according to Hollywood Life, neither of those relationships happened. Common denied dating Regina on The Breakfast Club in 2016 after they were spotted together, telling the morning show, "That’s just my people. That’s my buddy,” and added, “We never was in that space.” As for Chadwick, he was already dating his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, when he was romantically linked to Regina.

Regina Hall denied dating her close friend, Sanaa Lathan.

Interestingly, the only relationship rumor Regina has addressed is the one surrounding her and her best friend Sanaa Lathan. The actors, who have been friends since they appeared in The Best Man together in 1999, have been rumored to be secretly dating. However, according to Regina's interview with 2019 New Now Next, the rumors are false, adding she would never deny being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"If I was with a woman, that wouldn’t be anything I’d be ashamed of or try to hide," she confirmed. It wouldn’t be Sanaa, though, because she’s like my sister."