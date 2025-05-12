Freddie Freeman Wears Long Sleeves Every Game to Honor His Late Mother Freeman's long sleeves are a tribute to his mother. By Joseph Allen Published May 12 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Major League Baseball is played all summer long, and as a result, things can get pretty warm. Regardless of the weather, though, Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman can always be seen wearing long sleeves.

As more people notice that Freddie is always wearing long sleeves, many want to know more about why he does that. Here's what we know about where that ritual comes from and what it means to him.

Why does Freddie Freeman always wear long sleeves?

Freddie can always be seen sporting long sleeves to honor his late mother, who died when he was just 10 years old. “I wear sleeves every game, that is for my mom because she passed away of King’s cancer. So, every time I put on my tight sleeves, it makes me think of her,” Freddie told reporters in 2023, as he also explained his decision to play for Team Canada instead of Team USA internationally.

Following the Dodgers' victory on Mother's Day, 2025, Freddie reflected on how the meaning of the day had changed for him. “Mother’s Day was a pretty sad day for me for a long time, but now that Chelsea and I have three boys, Mother’s Day is quite happy. I know my mom is looking down, having a great time, especially after one of these games,” he said. “Mother’s Day is a great time now. The boys were jumping on Chelsea this morning, and I can’t wait to get home and see them.”

Freeman went 4-4 during the game on May 11 and has had a red-hot start to the 2025 season. Performing so well on Mother's Day has a special significance, though, because of the way he works so consciously to honor his mother in everything that he does. Although she didn't get to see her son succeed, she would undoubtedly be proud of everything that the two-time World Series champion has accomplished.

Freddie Freeman's OPS is now 1.163. 😮 pic.twitter.com/Q54Od2ivV1 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 11, 2025 Source: Twitter/@CodifyBaseball

Freddie Freeman plays for Canada to honor his mother's memory.

During the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Freddie competed with Team Canada instead of Team USA, making that decision to honor his mother. “I love doing this,’’ Freeman said at the time, “because it keeps my mom’s memory alive. As long as we keep Rosemary Freeman’s name alive, that's what means the most to me.’’

Both Freddie's parents are from Canada, even though he was born in California. “I’m not sure this is what she’d want me to do,’’ Freeman said representing Canada. “But in my heart, this is what I feel I should be doing, to honor her. I don’t know if she would say, ‘I want you to put on the Canadian uniform and go play.’ I don’t know. But in my heart, this is what I feel is the right decision."