Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Walks With a Cane Because of a Spinal Condition

Over the course of her decades in the public eye, Jennifer Aniston's dating life has been the subject of discussion several times. Earlier in 2025, People broke the news that Jennifer is now dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. Because Jim is less famous than some of the other people that Jennifer has dated, many wanted to learn more about her new man.

Among the things many noticed about Jim almost immediately was the fact that he walks with a cane. Many naturally wanted to know why that is. Here's what we know.

Why does Jim Curtis walk with a cane?

Jim walks with a cane because of lesions on his spinal cord. He was first diagnosed with the lesions when he was just 22 years old. In fact, part of the reason he became interested in working in health and wellness is because of his own struggles, which led him to suffer from muscle spasms, paralysis, a chronic limp, and headaches. "It was unknown how they started, but I very rapidly became ill and soon had trouble walking,” he explained to Fast Company in 2018.

Jim started his career as a trader on Wall Street before working for corporate health companies, including WebMD. Eventually, though, he transitioned into working as a coach and a personal therapist. "Jim’s own story fuels everything he does," his website's bio reads. "After years of living with a chronic, misdiagnosed illness, and emotional trauma, he found a way to heal that honored both the body and the soul," his website bio explains.

"His work is rooted in that experience — and in the belief that no matter how stuck or broken you may feel, transformation is always possible," the bio continues. It seems, then, like Jim has used his own experience with pain as a way to connect with potential clients, and also as fuel for his belief in alternatives to traditional medicine. It's unclear how he and Jennifer first met, although he works with some famous clients.

What does Jim Curtis actually do?

According to his website, Jim is a "hypno-coach" who works to "uncover and release the subconscious blocks holding you back, rewire your inner programming, and awaken the truth of who you really are." His website also suggests that there's some science and some spirituality behind what he does for his clients.

"Jim Curtis is a transformational coach, author, and speaker who helps people break free from pain and step into the fullest version of themselves," the site explains. "He works at the powerful intersection of science and spirituality, known for his grounded, compassionate approach that meets you exactly where you are."