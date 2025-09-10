Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend, Jim Curtis, Is Also ‘RHONY’ Alum Bethenny Frankel’s Ex The outspoken Bravolebrity is "happy" for her ex's relationship with 'The Morning Show' star. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 10 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@jimcurtis1

When you've been famous in Hollywood as long as Jennifer Aniston has, everyone wants to know who you're dating. Since July 2025, the Friends star has reportedly shared her special friend, aka her boyfriend, hypnotist Jim Curtis, with the world. The pair's romance has seemingly gone from a summer fling to something more serious, as, according to The Daily Mail, Jennifer reportedly introduced Jim to her inner circle.

While Jen and Jim haven't confirmed their romance, eagle-eyed fans suspected they were an item when it was discovered they follow one another on Instagram. The relationship is far from the actor's first time dating a celebrity, as she was famously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. However, Jim also has some experience being attached to someone with a following, as Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel detailed her past with the actor's man. Here's the scoop.

Bethenny Frankel and Jim Curtis's relationship happened about a decade before he dated Jennifer Aniston.

Bethenny dished on her past romance with Jim during a September 2025 episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny, titled "Just B Rant." On the podcast, the Skinny Girl CEO shared that they dated "maybe 10 years ago," and said she wouldn't dive into the nitty-gritty of their romance due to her admiration and respect for Jennifer.

"I'm not going to get into too much detail out of respect for her and her relationship," Bethenny said on the podcast. "I'm happy for her, and I want to say this in the right way. "His name is Jim Curtis, and he's getting a lot of attention because he's with her now and he's in, like, the wellness space. I didn't really understand it when I dated him. Like, I didn't have any reason to see it."

Bethenny added that, while she was also in the wellness as a natural food chef, she admitted the topic never came up during her and Jim's relationship. And though she didn't share what led to her and Jim's breakup, she declared he's a "nice guy." Bethenny further said she's "happy" for Jennifer and Jim, stating the Along Came Polly star's "earthy, mellow side" likely meshed well with her ex's “earthiness."

"She always has a simple dress style and it's not forced, it's not put upon, and where she's trying to force minimalism or trying to force muted tones, it just reads very genuine," she said of Jen. "It just reads very natural, California girl. I believe she was raised in California. She's an actual, true California girl, and while he is not a California guy, he vibes with that wellness talk, and it's very Hollywood and very 'actor.' And that is not a diss, it's just a fact."

Bethenny also said that, after meeting Jennifer's ex-husbands, Brad and Justin, she felt Justin's "mellow" persona was more like their shared love interest, Jim. The former daytime host, who went through highly publicized breakups with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, and her ex-fiance, Paul Bernon, also said she ultimately wants the best for both Jim and Jennifer and is happy to see her find love — even if it's with someone she once shared her life with.