Hypno-Coach Jim Curtis Is Jennifer Aniston's Newest Flame After Whirlwind Summer of Fun

By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 9 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET

The love life of actor Jennifer Aniston has been a subject of much speculation and interest ever since her days of dating big names like Brad Pitt, Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, and more. But now that she's less "it" girl and more "seasoned Hollywood superstar," things have changed a little.

In 2025, the actor was publicly connected with a hypnotist and "hypno-coach" named Jim Curtis, who focuses on helping people improve their own lives. Here's what we know about Jim as well as Jennifer's clever "soft launch" of their relationship on social media.

Here's what we know about Jim Curtis, hypnotist and "hypno-coach."

According to his website, Jim Curtis Coaching, Jim is a hypno-coach. His site's mission proclaims, "Through his signature, Hypno-Coaching approach, Jim guides you to uncover and release the subconscious blocks holding you back, rewire your inner programming, and awaken the truth of who you really are. This isn’t just about positive thinking — it’s about deep, embodied transformation rooted in neuroscience, intuitive insight, and soul alignment."

For more than two decades, Jim has been working in the field of wellness and coaching people to improve their lives. He worked in leadership roles at WebMD, Everyday Health, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN).

But before he was a problem solver for other people's challenges, Jim said he was dealing with chronic misdiagnosed illnesses and trauma and looking for a way to change his own future. He approaches wellness as a whole-person problem, encouraging people to work on their emotional challenges as well as their physical.

With over 630,000 followers on Instagram alone, Jim purports, "Through hypno-realizations, I not only transformed my health, anxiety, and relationships, I’ve helped thousands of others break free from their past and patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, community, and love."

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis appear to be dating, confirmed by a subtle soft launch on Insta.

According to Us Weekly, Jim and Jennifer have been spotted in public together before. But it wasn't until September 2025 that their relationship was confirmed. Kinda. She shared a carousel of photos on Sept. 8, 2025, that showed her whirlwind of a summer with good friends and good adventures.

And on slide 17, as noted by fans in her comment section, Jim's side/back profile was clearly visible. It was a clever soft launch, but it didn't slip by fans. One fan wrote, "You think we wouldn't notice photo number 17???" While others praised "the soft launch!"

Us Weekly writes that the two have been supporting each other on social media for quite some time, although they have yet to post a picture together. At least, until the September soft launch.

