Did Jennifer Aniston Get Doused in Oil by Climate Change Protestors?
Just another day in New York?
Remember that iconic scene in Sex in the City, when a protestor in NYC throws fake blood on Samantha for wearing a fur coat? "God, I miss New York," Samantha says right afterward.
Well, in what felt like a similar moment, actress Jennifer Aniston was seemingly doused in fake oil while surrounded by protestors in the Big Apple recently.
But all is not what it seems.
Why did Jennifer Aniston get oil thrown on her?
In late July 2024, Jen was spotted in NYC amid a climate change protest. There even appeared to be riot police involved. She was wearing a sleeveless white top (no fur detected), which was soon covered in a black oil-like substance thanks to some aggressive protestors. Jen looked absolutely horrified.
Don't worry ... Jennifer's oil moment was just a scene for 'The Morning Show.'
Lest you worry that Jen did anything to deserve getting soaked in oil, she was actually just filming a scene for the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV Plus's The Morning Show. Jen was in character as Alex Levy, a complicated main character in the drama series.
This isn't the first time a celeb has had something poured on them.
Remember when someone threw sugar at Adam Levine outside of the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in 2015? Probably because Adam has a song called "Sugar" with his band Maroon 5. Hah, so clever! (Not.) Actually, the same dude who sugar-bombed Adam also once threw a rock at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, so ... I guess that's his thing.
If you go back even further to 2005, someone thought it would be funny to squirt water in Tom Cruise's face while interviewing him at the premiere of his film War of the Worlds. The guy was posing as a reporter, and I guess he was hoping the prank wouldn't land him in hot water (sorry, bad pun), but no one was laughing.
Sometimes things get taken too far, like in the case of a fan throwing his phone at singer Bebe Rexha while she was up on stage during a concert in NYC in 2023. Bebe had to go to the hospital afterward, and she posted a pic of herself where you can see bandages around her badly bruised eye. Maybe let's not do stuff like this, folks!