A Recent Video of John Cena Is Sparking Concern as Fans Ask: Why Does He Walk Like That? John's posture isn't new — the actor has been walking this way pretty much since paparazzi first started getting shots of him. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 25 2026, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Mark your calendars, it's that time of year again when the public expresses concern for John Cena and how he walks. Every now and then, a new clip of the actor's gait goes viral, and people ask why he moves the way he does.

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John walks in a slightly bent-over posture. It isn't particularly noticeable at all times, but there are definitely some clips of him in which his unique walk is undeniable. When those videos go viral, fans can't help but notice that John looks like he's in pain and struggling to move.

Source: MEGA

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The big question is: Why does John Cena walk like that?

The truth is that John's posture isn't new — the actor has been walking this way pretty much since paparazzi first started getting shots of him. That said, the actor is currently 48 years old, so it's possible that his age has fans more focused on his health than they were back in the day.

Another element of the renewed focus on John's gait is that younger generations are mostly familiar with his acting career. In fact, some people don't even know how John became famous in the first place! John was a WWE wrestler for nearly 24 years before retiring in 2025. Prior to pivoting to acting, John was the face of WWE and won a whopping 16 world championships.

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Source: MEGA

John's career has caused back problems.

Needless to say, working as a professional athlete for over two decades will take a toll on your back! John spent his twenties and thirties flipping people over his back, getting thrown onto his back, and carrying other heavyweight wrestlers on his back. Even now — in his forties — he deadlifts over 600 pounds.

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When you consider how John treats his body, and you zoom out to look at his whole career, you can see how it's a miracle that back problems are the star's only issue. Luckily, those in the know have taken to sites like TikTok to assure fans that John's posture is perfectly normal for someone with his lifestyle.

Source: MEGA

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John is aware of the issue.

As one of the more down-to-earth celebrities, John shares fans' acknowledgement of the issue. The actor is well aware that, despite being a physically impressive person, he's still only human. The former wrestler told Wrestling News, "My skills are on the regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I’m not gonna run right. [...] I wish I were 18, I wish I felt great because I don’t feel more at home — besides in the arms of my wife — than I do on a canvas."