How Rich Is John Cena? — How the Wrestler and Actor Got His Multi-Million Fortune In 2006, just five years after signing with the WWE, John made his feature film debut in 'The Marine.'

You know him! John Cena has entertained fans for years through his early days as a professional wrestler before successfully transitioning to a career in Hollywood as an actor. Both career paths have allowed him to accumulate an impressive multi-million fortune.

John may not have been the first wrestler-turned-actor to take over Hollywood and charm audiences — but he is one of the few who has managed to have staying power and consistent work in the industry resulting in close to $100 million net worth.

What is John Cena’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John’s 20-year career in both wrestling and acting is responsible for his reported $80 million fortune. Although he began his wrestling career in 1999, it wasn’t until he officially signed with the WWE in 2001 that he began to see his financial situation start to change. He eventually became a fan favorite and won endless titles during his time in the ring — and then Hollywood started to call.

John Cena Wrestler/Actor Net worth: $80 million John Cena is a former wrestler with the WWE before transitioning into a successful Hollywood acting career. He formally retired from the WWE in 2025 to focus on acting. Birthdate: April 23, 1977 Birthplace: West Newbury, Mass. Birth name: John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. Mother: Ruth O'Brien (née Reardon; 1931–2024) Marriages: Elizabeth Huberdeau (m. 2009; div. 2012), Shay Shariatzadeh (m. 2020)

John seamlessly transitions to acting.

In 2006, just five years after signing with the WWE, John made his feature film debut in The Marine, which was produced and financed by WWE Studios. The film surprised Hollywood, grossing $7 million in its first week, according to Men’s Journal. WWE Studios produced two additional films starring John — 2009’s 12 Rounds and Legendary released in 2010, per the outlet.

A collection of blockbuster films followed.

John was in high demand for his comedic skills and timing, resulting in being cast in a variety of high-profile projects. He appeared in films such as Daddy’s Home, Bumblebee, F9: The Fast Saga, The Suicide Squad, Fast X, Vacation Friends, and Barbie.

In 2024, John officially announced his retirement from wrestling.

On July 7, John revealed that his time at the WWE would be coming to an end. While at a wrestling event in Toronto, he broke the news to disappointed fans that this year’s upcoming WWE Wrestlemania 2025 would be his last, according to NBC News. “The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last,” Cena told the crowd at the time. “The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I’m here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last I compete in.”

“Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years. Thank you so much always for your voice because it’s really loud, and your honesty because it’s beautifully brutal,” he added.

