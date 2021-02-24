Lolo's Time on 'The Challenge: Double Agents' Wasn't Easy for Her

Lolo's Time on 'The Challenge: Double Agents' Wasn't Easy for HerBy Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 24 2021, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Competing on The Challenge is hard enough with the amount of intensely physical competitions, but when you're basically a rookie player and you are dealing with the backstabbing that comes along with it, things can get nearly impossible.
So when fans saw a promo of the Feb. 24, 2021 episode of The Challenge: Double Agents in which it appeared that Lolo Jones leaves early, it came as little surprise to those who have watched countless seasons of the long-running MTV staple.
It's easy to imagine pretty much anyone wanting to quit the game early. And with Double Agents in Iceland and players in the thick of it in regards to the possibility of turning against their allies, it has been a season many won't soon forget. But for Lolo, it wasn't really about quitting, necessarily.
Warning: Potential spoilers ahead for The Challenge: Double Agents.
Why does Lolo leave 'The Challenge' early?
There were spoilers posted on the website Vevmo, which often features details of any given season of The Challenge before it airs. It was no different for Season 36, which featured Lolo ready to dominate the masses, thanks to her experience as an Olympic athlete and reality TV competitor on Celebrity Big Brother.
According to the spoilers, Lolo leaves The Challenge early because the game was negatively affecting her mental health. The spoilers mention that Lolo talks about her mental health in the house, which prompts producers to remove her from the game for safety reasons. The Challenge can mess with your mind in the worst ways and, it seems, Lolo figures that out before the season is over.
Lolo was on 'The Challenge' once before 'Double Agents.'
Even though Lolo is regarded as a rookie on The Challenge: Double Agents, she actually competed on the show once before. Back in 2017, she was on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros.
The prize was $50,000 that the winner would have to donate to a charity of their choice. Although the stakes were less intense than a standard season of The Challenge, it was Lolo's first taste of the MTV show.
The competition itself was designed to pit Challenge veterans against the top athletes in America. At the time, Lolo was game for proving herself in a different setting than was typical for her. And she even almost made it to third place. She was able to finish without quitting, but it's no secret that The Challenge: Double Agents made things exponentially more difficult and grueling for all participants.
Lolo won a bobsledding championship after she competed on 'The Challenge.'
Although, according to spoilers, Lolo leaves Double Agents before the season is over, there were great things waiting for her on the outside.
In February 2021, she teamed up with fellow bobsledder Kaillie Humphries and competed in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Championship and won the two-woman bobsled race. Considering how her time on The Challenge likely ended, it was kind of the best consolation prize.
Watch The Challenge on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA’s Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area: https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov, or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.