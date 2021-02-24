Lolo's Time on 'The Challenge: Double Agents' Wasn't Easy for Her

Competing on The Challenge is hard enough with the amount of intensely physical competitions, but when you're basically a rookie player and you are dealing with the backstabbing that comes along with it, things can get nearly impossible.

So when fans saw a promo of the Feb. 24, 2021 episode of The Challenge: Double Agents in which it appeared that Lolo Jones leaves early, it came as little surprise to those who have watched countless seasons of the long-running MTV staple.