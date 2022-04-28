Per EuroHoops, Luka revealed his decision to select the No. 77 during a press conference after a 2021 game against Angola.

"Obviously, Felipe Reyes was my teammate, and he taught me well. He was the veteran over there, and he won almost everything," the NBA star said. "He was a really big time for my career. [Vassilis] was my idol since I was little. I was watching him. It was kind of sad seeing him retiring."