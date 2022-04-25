As a center player for the Nuggets, Jokić is currently competing with his team in the NBA 2022 Playoffs. Despite Jokić's strong stats and performance, the Nuggets are in a tough spot. As of April 25, they trail behind the Golden State Warriors in their series of seven. With only three games left in their series, it's down to the wire for the Nuggets to remain in the Playoffs. It's no laughing matter for the Joker as he is raring to pull out all the stops to keep the Nuggets in the running.

When it comes to his career and his accolades, Jokić is no joke. But then why is he called the Joker? Let's break down the name.