Why Does Mark Levin Shake? Understanding Possible Causes Behind His Visible Tremors "I've been having trouble breathing with minimal exertion," Mark shared. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 21 2024, 1:34 p.m. ET

Fans of Mark Levin have recently expressed concerns for his health after noticing visible tremors during his broadcasts. This has caused some to take to social media and search engines questioning: Why does Mark Levin shake? Unfortunately, Mark has not outright addressed the question. Recent health updates, however, may provide helpful insight.

Are there health issues causing his visible tremors? Could his age be a factor in why he shakes? Here are the updates on his health that have been made public in the past year and if they could be causing the problem.

Why does Mark Levin shake during his broadcasts?

Back in February 2024, Mark opened up about some health woes on The Mark Levin Show. The political commentator was having a rough time getting a handle on his breathing. Even when he wasn't being very active physically, he was still having trouble catching his breath. At the time, he told his followers he was worried he was having a reaction to a booster.

He reminded his listeners he did have some heart problems in the past year. He even had a couple of stents put in. At the time, his medical staff also did a full exam because of his history of heart disease. “And the heart's doing fine. And so, now we're looking at the lungs. There's something going on with the lungs. So, I had a CAT scan of that,” Mark shared.

In a separate broadcast of his show, Mark also shared the details of his heart disease. Sadly, his cardiologist told him that the disease in his heart was fairly aggressive. Fortunately, his medical team was confident they could keep things under control with the help of some stents.

He was also injured after a nasty fall this year.

Last month, Mark shared an update on social media that he had suffered a significant injury. He explained that he experienced a bad fall, which resulted in a torn quadricep between his right knee and thigh. This type of injury can be severe, often requiring surgical intervention to repair the muscle.

Mark indicated that surgery would be necessary. At the time, he promised to return to the air as soon as he could. “I’ll likely be in surgery in the next day or two. I’ll be back on air as soon as I can. God bless.” He shared on X at the time.

Health challenges often increase with age.

As people get older, it's common for new health issues to emerge. Breathing difficulties, mobility challenges, and even visible tremors can develop as part of the aging process. Mark, who is in his mid-60s, could be visibly shaking during his broadcasts simply due to his age.

According to the West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center, shaking or visible tremors could be the symptoms of a specific illness such as Parkinson’s or Huntington's. They, however, can also simply be a natural part of the aging process. Furthermore, tremors could also be the result of stress, fatigue, or anxiety.