Are Your DoorDash Options Limited to Pickup Only? Here's How to Fix It
So many of us love eating out, and one of the best aspects of that can be having the food delivered. Staying home cuddling on the couch with our favorite shows while there's food on its way to us can be the best part of our day. Luckily, there are all kinds of apps to order from, including DoorDash.
Unfortunately, some DoorDash users are struggling to have their food delivered. When they open the app, they are noticing that every restaurant in their area says "Pickup Only." Surely something must be wrong if every single option won't deliver, so what's going on? Here is what we know about why this is happening.
Why does my DoorDash say "pickup only"?
Unfortunately, there's no one answer for this direct issue. But in an email that we received from DoorDash support, there are a few things you can do to try and fix it.
For one, log out of your account and force close the app. Once you start it up again, log back in and see if that helps.
Even completely deleting the app and reinstalling it could help.
If that doesn't work, there could be an issue with your phone. Through your settings, clear the cache for the DoorDash app and check the memory on your phone. It could affect the way the DoorDash app works.
Also, make sure your phone and the app are up to date.
If you're still having issues, try to change up the way you're ordering on DoorDash. Try using a private browser, and if you're using a VPN, turn it off for now and attempt it again. Also, make sure any browser you're using is up to date as well.
Some DoorDash users on Reddit have some ideas about their "Pickup Only" issue.
In one Reddit thread, someone posted for help since everything on DoorDash was pickup-only for them, and people had some suggestions. Weather and a lack of drivers to deliver the food were two obstacles that were brought up. But someone else in another thread mentioned a bunch of people trying to order food at one time.
There are times when the weather just isn't ideal and ordering out seems like the best option. If many people in one area have the same thought process, that could be an issue for services like DoorDash. These companies only have so many drivers, and while it's possible to carry more than one delivery at once, it still slows down the process overall.
Because weather can be such a huge issue, check what it looks like outside and in the near future before you order. If having a pickup-only option is a frequent occurrence where you live, consider what the forecast typically looks like in your area.
Ultimately, if there's no issue with the app or your phone, you will just have to ride out the issue until things are fixed. It's likely that whoever is working on the backend knows there's an issue at DoorDash and they are working on ways to fix it.