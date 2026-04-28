iPhone Users Want to Know — Why Does My Phone Keep Asking for My Email Password? If simply re-entering your password once doesn't work, there are a few more solutions that should do the trick. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 28 2026, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Pexels / Josue Ladoo Pelegrin

We've all experienced that annoying feeling of just wanting to use a device but first needing to get through dozens of security measures. Sure, it's nice to know that our information is safe and people can't easily get into our devices. However, when you're made to feel like a hacker just by trying to use your own phone, it can get frustrating.

Article continues below advertisement

That's what many iPhone users have been experiencing lately, as they all take to the internet with the same question — Why does my phone keep asking for my email password, and how can I fix it?

Source: Pexels / thiago japyassu

Article continues below advertisement

Why does my iPhone keep asking for my email password?

There are a few possible reasons your iPhone may be asking for your email password. The first is that the password has been updated on a different device, but not your phone. That's an easy fix — simply update the password once on your iPhone, and you should be good to go. Another possibility is a recent update on your device that disrupted your credentials history. Lastly, there may have been a security breach or suspicious behavior, which is triggering your iPhone to double down on safety.

If simply re-entering your password once doesn't work, and you keep getting the prompt to put in your password again, there are a few more solutions that should do the trick. First, check your internet connection and disable all VPNs. Once you've ensured your connection is stable and there's nothing in that regard that can disrupt the authentication process, proceed with the following:

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pexels / Wajahat Ahmad Khan

Go to "Settings," then "Mail," then "Accounts," and delete the email account altogether. Then, restart your phone, and re-open the account. It's also worth signing into your email on a different device to ensure the problem isn't on your email account's end. It could be that your password has been changed or your account frozen, which isn't an iPhone issue.

Article continues below advertisement

iPhone users are sharing their frustrations online.

iPhone users have taken to Reddit to share their feelings about the situation. One person lamented all those tests one needs to do to prove they're not a robot. You know, the ones that have you second-guessing what a bicycle looks like? They wrote, "Thought I was being hacked. These puzzles to prove you’re not a robot are absurd!"

Source: Pexels / Ravi Roshan

Article continues below advertisement

Another person commented, "So tired of this. I’d already begun migrating out, but now I’m just tired of this over and over." A third shared the shocking number of times they've dealt with this issue, with "I’ve literally entered it 28 times!"

Soon, Apple products may not require any passwords at all.