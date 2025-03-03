Why Does Actor Selma Blair Have a Service Dog Named Scout? What We Know "It has been a year and a half in the making, but today my new partner, Scout, and I graduated! We are now a service dog team." By Ivy Griffith Updated March 3 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Red carpets are a who's who of fashion and fame. From their perfectly-dressed toes to the tops of their heads, celebrities show off the best in fashion and declare to the world that they are elegant, classy, and worth taking a look at. Some celebrities make the red carpet an opportunity to be whimsical or make a statement, but most show up just hoping to catch that perfect photograph and enjoy a night with colleagues. Maybe take home a big win, if luck be a lady.

Article continues below advertisement

But the 2025 Oscars sparked conversation after a famous actor showed up with an unusual accessory: a dog. Selma Blair attended with her service dog, and people loved seeing the pair together. But why does Selma Blair have a service dog to begin with? Here's what we know about her service dog, and the disease she battles that requires having one at all.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Selma Blair have a service dog? His name is Scout, and his job is pretty important.

Selma is known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing, and other films. Comic fans will also recognize her from the Hellboy series. She's been a Hollywood staple since launching her career in 1995, gracing magazine covers and stealing hearts as a blonde bombshell with a strong presence on screen.

So why does she need a service dog? In 2018, Selma revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). According to Mayo Clinic, MS is a disease where the body breaks down the protecting covering on nerves known as myelin sheaths. This disrupts communication between the nerves and the brain, and enough breakdown can cause permanent nerve damage. The disease is often progressive, meaning it worsens over time.

Article continues below advertisement

Symptoms can involve many parts of the body and include pain, numbness, incontinence, memory loss, trouble with balance, and loss of function in certain parts of the body including the legs. While the disease can go into remission and stop worsening, damage is likely permanent and those with MS might need help with mobility or daily tasks. Selma's service dog can help accommodate her growing needs as she battles the disease, providing physical or emotional support, or fetching items.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Scout do for Selma?

Selma's dog, Scout, is as much of a part of her family as anyone, and he helps her just like a loving family member would. She first introduced the dog in a 2018 Instagram post, saying, "It has been a year and a half in the making, but today my new partner, Scout, and I graduated! We are now a service dog team."

She shared that, "Scout helps me with some personal stumbling blocks and aids in my mobility. He is an English red fox lab and is very good at his job." But the actor went on to ask fans that they respect her space if they see her out and about with Scout.

Article continues below advertisement

Selma explained, "He is very handsome, and friendly, but if you see me and Scout, and we are working (which he really always is, as am I) then give a smile but please don’t approach. Distractions really set me back. I am building stamina and coordination with the aid of this special dog and training! I am excited for this time to focus and settle and get out of the house more."

Article continues below advertisement