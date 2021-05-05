Logo
Snapchat's Updating Messages Notification
Why Does Snapchat Keep Sending "Updating Messages" Notifications?

May. 5 2021

Sending messages on Snapchat isn't the most important feature to some, but others see it as one of the main ways they keep in touch with friends. And since the app has added more features like group messaging and Bitmoji integrations, it's even more fun to use. 

But some users have noticed that since an update, Snapchat keeps sending a notification that says it's updating messages. It's especially weird since it doesn't seem to do anything. It just says that it's updating messages and then goes away a few seconds later. Some users have gotten it to go away, but others still don't know why it's happening. 

Snapchat Notifications
Source: Samsung
Why does Snapchat keep updating messages?

Right now, there's no clear reason why Snapchat is doing this. Most users have linked it to an update with the app, although it looks like it's only happening to Android users. Snapchat hasn't said anything about why this is going on so far.

Even though the notifications only show up for a few seconds at a time, it's pretty annoying to keep getting the same one over and over again. While a lot of people see the "Updating Messages" notification, others see "Running" instead. Some people have found a solution but it doesn't work for everyone. 

How do I stop the notification?

Even though they don't know why the notification pops up, users have found different ways to stop it. For one, change the app's settings on your phone. Open up the settings on your phone by either selecting it on your apps page or by dragging down the notification bar and tapping the gear in the upper right-hand corner. In the settings menu, go to Apps and select Snapchat. 

In Snapchat's settings, turn off "Silent Notifications" under "General" and "Quiet Notifications" under "Messaging." Once you're done, the "Updating Messages" notifications should stop. This hasn't worked for everyone, but most people who've used it have said it's helped them. 

Snapchat Background Activity
Source: Samsung

Other people have also said that turning off background activity and data usage fixes the problem. To do this, go back to Snapchat via the Settings menu and then tap "Apps." Tap "Battery" under "Usage" and there should be a toggle for "Allow background activity." Make sure it's unselected to turn it off.

One of the two of these methods should work. If it doesn't, others have tried more direct solutions to the problem like uninstalling and reinstalling Snapchat. 

But don't worry about the Snapchat notifications you actually want to see. Making these changes won't stop you from seeing other notifications in the app and making them audible if you want to hear them. 

Unfortunately, these methods may still not be enough for you to get rid of these annoying notifications. You can turn off notifications altogether, but who really wants to do that? If anything, there might be an update to Snapchat soon that will get rid of them for good. 

