We Finally Got Some Details on the Feud Between Sugar and Francie Fak in 'The Bear' 'The Bear' finally resolved one of its long-running feuds. By Joseph Allen Published June 30 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For the first three seasons of The Bear, we've gotten teases and hints about some sort of long-simmering tension between Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto and Francie Fak. Francie was mentioned by other characters on the show, but never appeared directly on camera.

Article continues below advertisement

That changed with the show's fourth season, which finally gives Francie a face to go with her name, and also gives her a chance to defend herself. Here's what we know about why Sugar hates Francie Fak.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Sugar hate Francie Fak on 'The Bear?'

We first heard about Francie all the way back in Season 2, when we learned that her invitation to Christmas dinner had been revoked because of something that Sugar was still "mad as hell" over. After Sugar's husband mentions seeing Francie at the gym early in Season 4, the two finally reunite face to face at the wedding of Tiffany (Gillian Jacobs) and Frank (Josh Hartnett) in Episode 7.

And, it turns out, Francie Fak is played by none other than Brie Larson. Given what we know about the Fak brothers, Brie might seem like an odd choice, but she manages to pull it off. Before too long, the two of them are shouting at one another, although even then, we still don't really know what's at the root of their feud. The ultimate bomb gets dropped near the end of the argument, which is when we learn that Francie and Sugar hooked up.

Article continues below advertisement

While we still don't know exactly what happened beyond that, it's clear that the experience led them to a massive falling out. Maybe one of them was unkind to the other in the aftermath of the hookup, but we don't get a definitive explanation as to what went down. Thankfully, what we do get later on in the episode is a chance for Sugar and Franicie to reconcile as they promise to build a better friendship moving forward.

Brie Larson being Francie fak is something I didn’t know I needed. — Keandre (@LetsBBlount) June 29, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

We may never learn any more about exactly what happened.

While plenty of shows relish in drawing out every detail of their characters' pasts, The Bear has always been a little more elliptical than that. We learned some details about what went down between Sugar and Francie, but given that they have now reconciled, it seems distinctly possible that we'll never learn any more about exactly what drove such a lasting rift between them.

The Bear keeps us firmly rooted in the perspectives of its central characters, and now that Sugar has moved on, the show might as well. We don't know whether we'll be seeing Brie Larson's Francie at any point moving forward, but it does seem like a possibility that she shows up at least one more time.