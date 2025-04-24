Tempered Glass’s Arch Nemesis Is Ceramic Tile: Here’s Why Tile isn't as smooth as you may think. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 24 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @ARTyRV GLASS STUDIO

The term "tempered glass" may seem like an awe-inspiring name to some. It's a moniker that may invoke imagery of a glass whose strength exceeds the might of a normal, transparent substance forged in fire. But those delusions soon waft away once you accidentally drop an object made out of tempered glass onto tile. Why does this subject seem to love shattering the second it falls on mere ceramic?

Article continues below advertisement

Why does tempered glass shatter on tile?

If you thought that your tempered glass would be better at withstanding drops against the ground, only to be shocked at its explosion-prone nature when it comes into contact with tile, gaming company Corsair has some answers.

In a website post dedicated to this very subject, Corsair writes that "ceramic materials are really hard." In fact, the business goes on to write that they are "way harder than glass, which can be surprising given how brittle they are." So even though ceramic materials will break apart under a certain amount of force, their surfaces are actually quite tough.

Article continues below advertisement

That's not the only reason tempered glass shatters when it comes into contact with tile, however. There's another factor at play, and that's the supposed "smoothness" of tile. While this material may, in fact, feel even and level to the touch, this isn't the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Corsair states that while "tiles and countertops feel pretty smooth [they actually] have very small, very sharp points." This means that there are tons of these sharp points, which aren't perceptible to the human touch, protruding from its surface.

Ok, everyone MUST use a tempered glass screen protector. Like brand new underneath still! Phone screen is same way. Wow! Worth it! Wanted to share. pic.twitter.com/tchlNmLnPr — EryckDrawz - Commissions ARE Open! (@EryckWebb) April 24, 2025 Source: X | @EryckWebb

Article continues below advertisement

When a falling tempered glass item comes into contact with all of these points, it causes the object to shatter. If you're wondering why a gaming company is writing about tempered glass, that's because there are a lot of PC cases that feature tempered glass on these casings.

But there are other reasons why tempered glass, like window and office space divider panes, can appear to randomly "explode" out of nowhere. In this local news report, a tempered glass supplier from Caplan Bros. out of Baltimore, Md. states that errors in the glass' manufacturing process can be the root cause of these explosions.

Article continues below advertisement

Fire glass is a type of tempered glass created specifically for gas fire pits and fireplaces. It's created to withstand high temperatures and will not melt, burn or discolor.



[📹 Ben Uyeda]pic.twitter.com/aK7RihMdZA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 4, 2025 Source: X | @Rainmaker1973

How is tempered glass made?

When made correctly, tempered glass is supposed to give an added level of security that extends beyond the capabilities of traditionally manufacturer glass items, according to Riot Glass. This is due to how its created: the "glass is heated up intensely in a special tempering oven, then cooled down with a special quenching procedure that cools down the exterior surface of the glass."

Article continues below advertisement

I.e., because the glass is heated and then cooled quickly, "this forces the exterior surfaces to compress, which gives the glass its strength." However, another company, Shower Door Place states that tempered glass also sports a "vulnerability" specifically with its "edges."

Glass exploding is actually something I know about.



Old quality PYREX was made from borosilicate glass and could handle thermal stress in an oven.



Newer, lower quality pyrex is typically a tempered glass that is not as resistant to thermal shock.



If "pyrex" was lower case on… — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 20, 2025 Source: X | @Brick_Suit