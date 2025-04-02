Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses Seem Fake, but You Can Buy a Pair Yourself The glasses are very real, and GoDaddy is helping him sell them. By Joseph Allen Published April 2 2025, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: GoDaddy

Over the course of 20 years, Walton Goggins has put together the kind of acting career that plenty of people would be jealous of. He's now one of the stars of The White Lotus, and he's also featured in a GoDaddy campaign that's centered on a product called Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses.

The GoDaddy ads seem fake. Obviously, Walton's last name makes goggles a perfect product for him to be pitching, assuming that they don't actually exist. As it turns out, though, Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses are very real. Here's what we know.

Are Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses real?

While these glasses might have seemed like one of the fakest products imaginable, it turns out that they are, in fact, quite real, and you can buy a pair for yourself. The GoDaddy ads emphasize how intense Walton is, but they seem to be an ad not just for GoDaddy but also for the actual product that the actor is selling. The goggle glasses fit all the way around the head and offer pretty complete protection from the sun.

They're available in five colors, including neon yellow, blue, black, white, and tortoise shell. The blue pair has a normal name (Blue), but for some reason, the other four also have fun monikers: Mama’s Skillet, Limoncello, Cumulonimbus, and La Tortuga. Each pair also features "a modular 10-in-1 customization system, complete with adjustable strap, foam inserts, and interchangeable arms to fit every face.”

The goggle glasses sell for $150 each, so they're certainly not cheap, but they might be especially useful if you're looking to go on a ski trip in the near future. Regardless of why you want them (maybe you just like the name), the glasses are there for the taking, and they appear to be a very real product that you can very really buy, should you so desire.

If it's a bit, it's a remarkably elaborate one.

It's possible, at least in theory, that all this is either an elaborate bit or some kind of fundraiser for something. After all, celebrities have been known to do far stupider things as part of advertising campaigns. What seems likelier, though, is that Goggins either already had this product and found GoDaddy to be a convenient partner or decided to actually sell the product in collaboration with GoDaddy.

Given that there's a mechanism on the website that allows you to check out, you can certainly find out for yourself whether these products are real and just how good they might be. Of course, that comes with some risk, so you have to have $150 that you don't have anything better to do with. If you want the glasses, though, you should go for it.