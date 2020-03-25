Why Does the U.S. Surgeon General Wear a Uniform?

These days, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re all seeing a lot more of the surgeon general than we typically do on a day-to-day basis. Jerome Adams is the current Surgeon General of the United States . In February of 2020, he was appointed to the COVID-19 task force, which is why you see him during most of the briefings. You’ve probably also noticed his uniform, and maybe you’ve found yourself wondering: why does the surgeon general wear a uniform? Read on for more info.