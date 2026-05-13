Tig and Kozik Had a Famous Feud on 'Sons of Anarchy' — Here's Why a Dog Splintered Them Fans believe they know the real reason. By Ivy Griffith Published May 13 2026, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: FX

For fans of Sons of Anarchy, feuds between club members were almost the pinnacle of the show's drama. And few feuded quite as mysteriously as Tig Trager, played by Kim Coates, and Herman Kozik, played by Kenny Johnson. The two have an apparent history, and something went wrong between them.

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For years, fans speculated about why there was bad blood between the two, who were once apparently friends. And now, years after the show stopped airing, fans have come up with a solid theory they believe explains what happened between the friends-turned-feuders. Here's what that theory entails.

Source: FX

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Why does Tig hate Kozik in 'Sons of Anarchy'?

There are a few things we know for certain about the relationship between Tig and Kozik, but one thing is sure: They just don't get along these days. And it's pretty clear that this tension is the result of something from their past. So, what exactly happened? Here's what we know.

Tig and Kozik were apparently friends back in the day. As Screen Rant notes, when we first meet Tig, he was SAMCRO’s Sgt-at-Arms and Clay’s right-hand man. Kozik transferred in, and Tig voted against confirming him as a member. Twice. So, right from Kozik's first appearance, it was clear that there was bad blood between the two. However, Kozik eventually became a member, and Tig seemed okay with it. It was later revealed that the issues the two have stem from a "female" in their past.

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Most assumed this was a woman. A human woman. But fans aren't so sure. It's now believed that their feud started over a female dog named Missy. What exactly went wrong is up to fan interpretation. Some believe that Missy died while in Kozik's care, or that Kozik went so far as to let her get caught up in a dogfighting ring, given Tig's reaction to a ring later in the series (via Reddit speculation). We don't actually know for certain, but we do know that Missy is at the heart of whatever split these two former friends apart.

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Charlie Hunnam is open to revisiting the 'Sons of Anarchy' universe.

So, will we ever see a return to the Sons of Anarchy world? Lead actor Charlie Hunnam is not opposed to the idea, although it's unclear exactly how that return would be portrayed.

In 2022, Charlie suggested that he was in the very early stages of considering a return to the SAMCRO universe. At Comic Con Liverpool, he spoke during a panel and shared, "There’s something in that universe that doesn’t involve Jax Teller, but does involve me that we’re sort of cooking up. But right now, it’s like we’re at the stage where the ingredients are just being measured out, they’re not even being mixed out in the bowl yet, and they’re definitely not in the oven" (excerpts via The Digital Fix).

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