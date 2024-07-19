Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Katey Sagal Is Mourning the Loss of Her Husband, Actor and Drummer Jack White Katey Sagal and Jack White had two children together. By Joseph Allen Jul. 19 2024, Published 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following the news that Jack Cameron White, an actor and drummer who starred in Sons of Anarchy and Nashville, had died at the age of 70, many wanted to learn more about exactly who he was. Some also wanted more details about his relationship with Katey Sagal, which included seven years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack and Katey were married from 1993 to 2000, and she recently weighed in on the news of his death. Here's what we know about their relationship, and what she said about his recent death.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Katey Sagal and Jack White's relationship lasted seven years.

Although we don't know much about their time as a couple, we do know that they had two children during their time together: Sarah Grace and Jackson James White. Jackson, who was the one to announce his father's death, initially wanted to follow in his father's footsteps by studying music at the University of Southern California.

“I grew up going back and forth between L.A. and Nashville where my dad lived in this house with a recording studio, three sets of drums, some old B3 organs, keyboards and guitars. You’d wake up to blasting music,” he explained to Esquire in 2022. “And that was the lifestyle that I fell in love with.” Eventually, though, he switched gears and decided to follow instead in his mother's footsteps and become an actor.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Jack White's cause of death?

No cause of death has been disclosed in Jack's death yet. Jackson was the first to announce the news via Instagram. "This guy taught me everything. We had ups and downs, as a man has with their father. But in the end it was just love," he wrote. "He was an open book, a fighter, genuinely the funniest person my sister and I knew, and single handedly invented the loudest most powerful back beat of any drummer I’ve ever seen."

Article continues below advertisement

"He's not in pain anymore. And we get to remember him, 6-foot-4 with a denim shirt and a Starbucks muffin, driving us around, teaching us every important song ever written. I’m wearing his shoes every day. Not a metaphor — he had really cool shoes. Big Jack White. 1954-2024. I love you Dad, forever," he added.

Katey posted a comment on Jackson's post, writing that she would always be grateful for him. "Beautiful Jackson and Beautiful Sarah I will always be grateful to your dad for you! Thank you Jack❤️🙏 Finally free," she wrote. Jack had previously alluded to health issues on Facebook in a post from May of 2023 in a post that also included a photo of him with his kids.