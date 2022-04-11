Although Tiger took time off due to a serious car crash in February 2021 that left him with severe injuries, the 2022 Masters marked the return of Tiger and his iconic red shirt.

Of course, the 46-year-old was the center of attention, seeing as this was his first PGA Tour start in two years. However, that's not the only reason all eyes were on him. Everyone was also admiring Tiger's "Sunday Red." Wait, what is that? Here's what we know about why Tiger Woods always wears a red shirt on Sundays.