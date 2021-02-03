Will Ferrell Really Hates Norway in New Teasers for GM Super Bowl Commercial

In the teasers, Will Ferrell makes his hatred for Norway clear, and each teaser closes by asking viewers to tune in to the Super Bowl to find out why. In one, he pranks every resident of Norway by sending them a pizza they didn't order. In another, he sings a song in the car about his hatred for Norway, and in the third, he reads awful fake facts from a book titled The History of Norway.

Before the GM ad airs, all we can do is speculate as to the reasons for that hatred. Those with the most information suspect that the ad is part of GM's new "Everybody In" campaign, which is designed to promote the use of electric vehicles by pitching them as safe, fun, and clean. Will Ferrell may hate Norway in part because Norway is ahead of the U.S. when it comes to electric car adoption.