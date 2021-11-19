'Jeopardy!' Guest Host LeVar Burton Has Been Tapped to Host a New Trivia Game Show

From that tweet, LeVar became a fan favorite for the coveted position. Close to 300,000 Jeopardy! fans signed a petition for him to become the next host, which eventually led to him taking the stage and being a guest-host for a week’s worth of episodes in July 2021. Those five episodes were an eye-opener for LeVar, and after his stint, he made it clear that he did not want to take Alex’s place.

Keep reading to find out why he had a change of heart and what LeVar is up to now.