Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Why Is Anna Delvey Wearing an Ankle Bracelet on 'DWTS'? The Unusual "Fashion" Item, Explained Anna is wearing something a little unorthodox with a large, clunky ankle bracelet. It's not a fashion choice; it's an ankle monitor. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 23 2024, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Fraudster Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was a surprise addition to Dancing With the Stars Season 33. It's safe to say she's famous, but it may be safer to say she's infamous.

The convicted grifter convinced New York's high society that she was one of them and may have defrauded friends and skipped out on bills to the tune of over $275,000. So the fact that she was chosen to dance on a reality TV show was a bit of an eyebrow-raiser. But more curiously, Anna is sporting an interesting fashion accessory during her time on DWTS: an ankle bracelet. What is this unusual "fashion" item? Here's the explanation.

Anna Delvey's ankle bracelet is much more serious than a fashion item.

Usually, dancers on Dancing With the Stars wear a specific type of clothing and accessories. They might wear a dance dress or suit, dance shoes, and perhaps some accessories to go along with the theme of whatever dance they're trotting out on the floor.

Yet Anna is wearing something a little unorthodox with a large, clunky ankle bracelet. It's not a fashion choice; it's an ankle monitor. The infamous ex-conman is still technically under house arrest, and part of her release from prison was an agreement that she wear an ankle monitor.

This alone has sparked controversy since many people under house arrest aren't even allowed to leave to do much beyond work, much less star in a dancing show.

Dress it up, bling it out, make the ankle monitor something special.

Nonetheless, Anna has decided to have some fun with the fact that she's legally bound to wear the large boxy ankle bracelet. She spoke about a sparkly cover she wore over the bracelet's receiver.

After her first dance with partner Ezra Sosa, Page Six interviewed Anna. They noted the bracelet bling, and Anna shared her thoughts on the unusual upgrade. During the interview, the camera panned down to Anna's ankles, and partner Ezra knelt to playfully model the bracelet. It was covered in a sparkly and bling-rich sleeve that matched Anna and Ezra's outfits for their performance.

Anna explained, "We're collaborating with the costume department. And obviously we could not leave the ankle bracelet naked. So we decided to match it, and it's like a little sleeve. It's not directly on my bracelet, in case people are complaining. So yeah, it's a fun little thing to do."

Apparently, Ezra has his own matching bracelet accessory that he says they may be "waiting for later in the season" to unveil. It's certainly an unusual dance accessory. But if you're going to have to wear an ankle monitor, it might as well be blinged out.