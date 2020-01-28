‘Bachelor’ Nation, Rejoice! We’re Getting Two New Episodes Next Week

“This is very dramatic [finale], but in a very different way than, say, Colton’s season, whereas there was this crazy feat of athleticism where he jumped the fence, and Hannah’s was, obviously the twist at the end of hers with Jed and what happened,” Chris said. “This is in a more emotional, gut-wrenching way.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Pete appeared very confident about the fact that no one — not even Reality Steve — is going to spoil the ending of Season 24. "I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it," he said. "There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens — there’s no way they’re going to find out."